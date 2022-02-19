WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the arena and out first comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Heyman hands the strap to Reigns and he raises it int he air as huge pyro explodes on the stage. Heyman marches to the ring behind Reigns, holding the title in the air. The Usos stay back, then return to the locker room. Reigns finally enters the ring and raises the title to more pyro. Reigns takes the mic and asks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to acknowledge him. The crowd is loud and they respond with mostly cheers. The “Goldberg!” chants start up now. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Goldberg comes out and punches through the pyro as fans chant his name and Reigns looks on.

We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as Reigns and Goldberg stare each other down. The bell rings and here we go. They look around at the crowd and then stare each other down. Fans start with dueling chants early. Reigns isn’t happy with the loud Goldberg chants now. They finally lock up and Reigns decks Goldberg with two right hands after they struggle with the lock up. Reigns with a headbutt and more punches. Reigns sends Goldberg over the top rope to the floor.

Reigns follows and slams Goldberg face-first into the Arabic announce table, and again. Goldberg counters and sends Reigns into the barrier. Goldberg works Reigns over at ringside now. Reigns goes back in at the 8 count and Goldberg follows. Reigns with an uppercut and big forearms over the back. The referee warns Reigns and Reigns gets in his face. Reigns charges but Goldberg leaps up with a Spear out of nowhere. Goldberg plays tot he crowd instead of capitalizing. Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but Reigns turns it into a Uranage for a close 2 count.

Reigns has Goldberg stunned as he waits for the Superman Punch. Reigns connects and gets hyped up while Goldberg is down, yelling about how he told us so. Reigns waits in the corner now as Goldberg slowly gets back up. Reigns calls for the Spear but Goldberg connects with his Spear instead. Goldberg is fired up again but slow to capitalize. Goldberg goes for the Jackhammer again but Reigns blocks it and turns it into the Guillotine submission in the middle of the ring.

Goldberg drops to one knee as Reigns tightens the hold. Goldberg rams Reigns back into the corner but Reigns keeps the hold locked in. Goldberg sends Reigns back into the corner again but Reigns tightens the hold. Reigns wraps his legs around Goldberg but Goldberg still rams him back into the corner. Goldberg finally goes down and starts fading as Reigns keeps the hold locked in. The referee checks on Goldberg but he goes out fairly quickly, unable to lift his arm back up. The referee calls the match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

This is from our live WWE Elimination Chamber results and Viewing Party. You can click here to access our full results and discussion…

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]