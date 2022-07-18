There is encouraging news for fans hoping to see Goldberg wrestle one more time.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Goldberg provided clarification on his WWE contract status, revealing that although he has completed his obligation for the number of matches he signed on for, he is still signed to WWE.

When asked about his contract status, Goldberg emphasized that he “still hasn’t gotten cut on because you never know when the phone’s gonna ring.”

He further noted that he’s in “pretty good damn shape right now” compared to his final outing in a WWE ring.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” Goldberg said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows.”

Goldberg reiterated earlier comments that he will eventually require surgery to fix his injured shoulder, which, according to him has been “absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years.”

The 55-year-old wrestling legend revealed he was somehow “able to hide it [injury] from everybody” over the course of his recent WWE stint.

“I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again,” Goldberg said. “I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”

He added, “Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”

Following his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February, there was uncertainty over the future of Goldberg in WWE, with some outlets reporting that the WWE Hall of Famer could be done with the company as he had become a free agent.

Prior to that match in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg teased his in-ring retirement when he said, “I’ve got a job to do and it could be my last in a WWE ring” through a video released on social media.

Goldberg was featured in the latest “Biography: WWE Legends” episode that aired on A&E Sunday night.

