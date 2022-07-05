WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg headline the July 2022 schedule for WWE’s newest round of programming on A&E.

Earlier this year, it was announced that WWE and A&E had signed a multi-year expansion to their original programming partnership to produce “more than 130 hours” of new content.

In April, it was revealed that the new programming would include Season 2 of “Biography: WWE Legends,” a new season of “WWE Rivals,” and a new after-show series titled “Smack Talk” airing back-to-back episodes every Sunday.

As reported earlier, The Undertaker biography will kick off the new season of “Biography: WWE Legends” on 7/10. The full schedule for the month of July 2022 can be found below.

Sunday, July 10

Biography: The Undertaker

WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels

WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – Kane Sunday, July 17

Biography: Bill Goldberg

WWE Rivals: The Undertaker vs. Kane

WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – Eric Bischoff Sunday, July 24

Biography: The Bella Twins

WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock

WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – The Bella Twins Sunday, July 31

Biography: Kurt Angle

WWE Rivals: Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Smack Talk: Special Guest – Paul Heyman

After #MoneyInTheBank, get ready for even MORE @WWE action with #WWEonAE starting next Sunday, July 10th with the season premiere of Biography: WWE Legends at 8/7c, followed by the all-new series WWE Rivals at 10/9c and WWE Smack Talk at 11/10c. pic.twitter.com/U3nZ9onYAG — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) July 3, 2022

In an earlier press release, it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond will make up the panel for the half-hour “Smack Talk” episodes. As seen in the schedule above, the likes of Kane, Eric Bischoff and The Bella Twins will be appearing as special guests for the new talk show later this month.

WWE Smack Talk is coming to @AETV 7/10 at 11/10c! Hosts @BookerT5x, @Jackie_Redmond & @Rosenbergradio break down the biggest moments from Biography: WWE Legends & WWE Rivals, plus they'll reveal new info that didn’t make the cut! Join us every Sunday, all summer long. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/HpRm69cKLl — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) July 3, 2022

As for the “WWE Rivals” series, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. will lead a roundtable discussion with WWE legends and Hall of Famers to delve into the storylines and characters behind the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling history. Each one-hour episode will feature archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with wrestlers who witnessed the rivalries unfold.

The trailer for Taker’s new biography aired on the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. It was previously shared by the Phenom himself, as seen below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]