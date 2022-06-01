WWE on A&E will return on Sunday, July 10, with nine straight weeks of all-new content, and they’re starting with a bang. Or maybe a gong.

Back in March, it was announced that WWE and A&E would be releasing 130 hours of new programming that would include 24 episodes of “Most Wanted Treasures,” 35 episodes of “Biography: WWE Legends,” and 40 hours of “WWE: Rivals.” PWInsider reported at the time that the first episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” would be on The Iron Shiek, but a new WWE press release includes a one-minute teaser for the July 10 premiere, and reveals that the first episode will be about the Undertaker. The press release also officially announced the second season of “Biography: WWE Legends” and the first seasons of “WWE Rivals” and a new show, “WWE Smack Talk.”

New episodes of “Biography: WWE Legends” will go in-depth into the lives and careers of wrestlers like Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, the Bella Twins, and more. The show will also cover the first-ever WrestleMania and will feature the previously announced Kurt Angle and D-Generation X documentaries. “WWE Rivals,” meanwhile, will feature former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. leading “a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries” about historic rivalries, with episodes on “The Monday Night Wars,” John Cena vs. Edge, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, among others.

The newest entry to the content block, “WWE Smack Talk,” will feature WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, ESPN host Peter Rosenburg, and WWE host Jackie Redmond as they break down the biggest moments from the other two WWE on A&E shows, as well as revealing unseen footage or information.

