AEW’s Billy Gunn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman with The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he revealed that there is a D-Generation X documentary coming soon.

This led to him to him somewhat crossing through “the Forbidden Door” in order to be interviewed. Billy gave props to Tony Khan for allowing that while discussing what the content will be like.

“I don’t know if I can plug it, but there’s a DX documentary coming out. I don’t know if I am supposed to say that, but I guess it’s too late now. Tony is really good about that, he’s not that kind of guy, he really isn’t. He’s a great guy to work for,” Billy stated. “They approached me, and of course, I went straight to him and everything that they did, it was okay.

“It’s an A&E thing, not really a WWE thing, so I don’t say it’s that, it’s for A&E because that was what they told me. It was all run through us so it’s not like I did anything behind anyone’s back. But, it’ll be pretty cool, I think it’s more of a look into what we are doing now. Of course, they’re going to talk about what we did.

“But they literally spent all day, they came and filmed me and the boys working out. Everything I do is for the boys, it’s more about getting them TV exposure. So we did that and did a sit-down interview, and it was more about what my life is now and stuff like that. So, it’ll be pretty interesting.”

Billy Gunn also spoke about people that are always surprised when they meet him due to his size. He believes this is because he never worked as a typical big man, feeling that wrestling in that manner is boring.

“It’s funny because people say that, because I never worked like I was big, because it’s very boring. Like, with me and Brian and even with Bart, we just flew around and got kind of beat up all the time. So when people would see me they’d be like, ‘holy cow, you are big,’ I don’t think that, but everybody else does,” he said. “I never moved like I was this big, I never wrestled like I was big. Because it’s very boring, and I am not that guy. Luckily I am athletic and I can move like that.”

Billy Gunn also recalled him and his sons doing video skits during their feud with Darby Allin and Sting.

“That was all Austin’s idea. We came up because Darby does a lot of video things that are a lot of fun,” he said. “Austin kind of put it together and then we all just came together and said, ‘we are going to do some stuff with them, it makes sense.’ It was cool, we were just trying to do the little body bag things. It was creative for them, and it made them think outside the box a little bit. But yeah, it was a lot of fun, it was really cool.”

