Sting spoke with the post-AEW Revolution media scrum about being able to work with Darby Allin in AEW.

The legend admitted that the younger wrestler is able to mentor him in some ways and reflected on how much nostalgia is in the dressing room for him.

“I am so glad that I am teamed up with Darby. I want to be able to mentor these guys in any way that I possibly can. It’s amazing to say something like that,” he said. “Because sometimes I feel like Darby is the one mentoring me. But, it’s just to give back not just to wrestling fans, but to the wrestlers, to the dressing room in there. They all have so much respect.

“Wrestling fans don’t seem to want to say goodbye, the nostalgia is huge, and it’s the same way in the dressing room. It’s amazing how many of the guys have come up with a telephone with a picture with me when they were kids or something like that. Or when they were dressed like me for Halloween.”

Sting also addressed comparisons between AEW and WCW, discussing Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan. He admitted that the AEW President is a people person, and someone talent wants to perform well for.

“I think it starts from the top and works its way down,” Sting claimed. “We had a period of time with WCW where Eric Bischoff came on board and Hogan, Hall, Nash, the nWo, Buff Bagwell, Lex Luger, The Steiner Brothers, Big Poppa Pump. But everybody was pointing in the same direction, and marching to the same beat for about a year. Maybe 18 months if we are lucky. And that was the best time ever in wrestling for me.

“But with AEW — and it started with Eric and worked its way down — with AEW, it’s Tony Khan telling you he’s a people person. I watch him talk with the grips, moving cable around, and he really cares about his talent and treats everybody with respect. He’s a giver, you know? So, he’s like a player-coach almost, you want to perform for the guy.”

