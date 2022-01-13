Danhausen is currently a free agent, after parting ways with Ring Of Honor late last year, but he says there, “seems to be only one place,” for him when it comes to joining another national promotion.

“There is a certain place, and I don’t think it’s been a secret, that Danhausen would like to have wrestling matches with lots of people because they are all there,” He told Bleacher Report. “We can try to team with MJF or punch him in the groin if he tries to betray Danhausen.

“Danhausen has unfinished business with [Cody Rhodes] from, like, three years ago,” He continued. “Danhausen needs to team with ‘Pepsi Man’ CM Punk, obviously. He needs to face Adam Page because he’s calling out Danhausen at comic cons in Chicago.”

Danhausen and Punk have had frequent interactions on social media. They also appeared alongside one another at C2E2 in Chicago last month.

“Danhausen could be CM Punk’s legend like how Darby [Allin] has Sting,” Danhausen explained. “We could do that and give him some advice as to how to take the championship.

“Danhausen has a lot of good friends there. Orange Cassidy is one of them. The Dark Order seems pretty evil. Britt Baker seems to deal with teeth. Chris Judas, perhaps I can join [Inner Circle]. Santana and Ortiz are looking quite evil nowadays. There’s a whole list of people Danhausen loves at that company. We shall make enemies with them or make friends with them or whatever.”

Tony Khan has indicated that AEW has an interest in Danhausen. Danhausen recently wrestled matches on the Jericho Cruise, where many other AEW wrestlers were present.

Danhausen is currently working his way back from the first major injury of his career. He suffered a broken leg during an independent show on Halloween. He indicated last month that he hopes to return to the ring sometime early this year.

