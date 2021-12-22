Danhausen is one of the top names on the U.S. independent scene. He also won over fans during his time in Ring Of Honor.

With Ring Of Honor no longer running shows during its self-imposed, months-long hiatus, some are wondering if Danhausen could jump to another national promotion like AEW.

“He was on the Jericho Cruise interacting with a lot of the AEW wrestlers and that was great,” Khan told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “He’s had an injury recently, so it’s something to keep an eye on for sure. But he’s got a big following and he does sell some merch and he’s a very nice guy. So he’s got a lot of things going for him.”

Danhausen is currently recovering from surgery. He broke the tibia and fibula bones in his left leg during a match at an independent show on Halloween night.

Doctors inserted a metal rod into Danhausen’s leg to help him heal. Danhausen revealed on Twitter that he would begin physical therapy today. He hopes to be ready to return to ring action sometime early next year.

Danhausen may have a ready-made feud waiting for him in AEW. He’s been trading a lot of tweets recently with AEW’s Gunn Club. The online back-and-forth recently led to the release of a new, officially licensed t-shirt on AEW’s online store.

Despite not being able to wrestle right now, Danhausen has been making appearances at independent shows and conventions. He’s also busy on Cameo, where he is one of the most popular pro wrestlers on the website.

Ring Of Honor signed Danhausen late last year. He wrestled Brian Johnson on last December’s Final Battle pay-per-view. Danhausen also had matches on the Hour One preshows for ROH’s 19th Anniversary and Death Before Dishonor pay-per-views. Just prior to his injury, he was regularly tagging with PCO.