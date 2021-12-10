Mick Foley has accomplished quite a bit in his illustrious career, winning the WWE Championship three times, becoming a best-selling author, and getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Now Foley can add another title to his resume; the most requested athlete on Cameo.

As revealed by the platform themselves, Mick Foley was the most requested athlete on Cameo for the year of 2021. Cameo has over 7,400 athletes on the platform these days (with numbers continuing to grow, according to them) and no one was requested more than Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy. At this time, Mick Foley has yet to comment on the honor but he did kick off December showcasing what fans can request from his short videos.

TIS THE SEASON! This Christmas, get a video from me and any of the #3FacesOfFoley (all 3 if you like) for someone you love!https://t.co/b1AKPpzOGY pic.twitter.com/zZRbKED2qO — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 1, 2021

Cameo and wrestling have shared a rocky relationship in the past year, specifically when it comes to Mick Foley’s old stomping ground WWE. Cameo was one of the several third party affiliates that WWE restricted talent from using in the fall of last year. WWE would later issue violations towards talent for social media posts naming third party affiliates.

At the same time, WWE themselves launched their own Cameo page for a limited amount of time, mostly around PPV’s. Cameo’s were offered for current WWE superstars and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels back in June, to coincide with WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV. The promotion would later offer the same limited time opportunity for superstar Cameo’s prior to WWE Survivor Series in November.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate Mick Foley on this prestigious honor.

