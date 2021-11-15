WWE has announced another round of limited time only Cameo videos to promote the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Fans can now submit their Cameo requests to King Xavier Woods or Queen Zelina Vega. Each Superstar is taking 30 requests, and as of this writing Woods has 29 left. The Cameo videos are $425 each.

The last round of WWE Cameo videos was for the lead-up to Extreme Rules, and featured Finn Balor. WWE originally had the Balor requests at $899, but quickly dropped them to $800, and then dropped the price to $400 after they weren’t being purchased. Fans finally started purchasing the videos once the price was dropped to $400.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the teaser videos from Woods and Vega below: