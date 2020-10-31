Ring of Honor has officially signed independent wrestling star Danhausen.

In the above video, Danhausen announced, "It would appear that Ring of Honor has finally hired Danhausen. Now it's time for them to rue the day! Anyway, love that Danhausen. See ya soon, Ring of Honor."

Danhausen made his ROH debut in November against Shane Taylor.

Earlier this year, in February at ROH Free Enterprise, he participated in a 20-man Battle Royal for a shot at the ROH World Championship.

As noted, Danhausen recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about his Ring of Honor status. He was removed from recent ROH tapings due to COVID-19 concerns.

What better day than Halloween for the very nice, very evil Danhausen to make a monumental announcement!



ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 31, 2020

Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) October 31, 2020: Told you Danhausen is the most powerful on Halloween.




