During Sunday night’s Next Generation Wrestling: Tennesse event, Mance Warner and Danhausen both went to the hospital with ankle-related injuries.

According to Sean Ross of Fightful, Mance Warner’s injury looks to be more serious. He was seen grabbing his knee as well.

Warner injured himself during his match against former WWE star Dirty Dango (fka Fandango).

Danhausen shared a video of himself at the hospital and a photo of his x-ray on his Twitter account. His tag team partner Warhorse was with him at the hospital.

Danhausen was injured during his match against the Renegades of Flight.

