AEW star and coach Billy Gunn did a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table where he talked some wrestling. Billy Gunn’s Highspots appearance follows his old New Age Outlaws partner’s Road Doog doing a Highspots Sign It Live special, and Gunn joked about how the two partners like to bury each other while working in other companies.

“Normally what happens is when I’m somewhere by myself, I usually bury him, and then when he’s by himself, he usually buried me,” Gunn said. “And then when we’re together, we put each other over. It’s like a tag thing. That’s why we get along so well.”

Billy Gunn currently works with his two sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, in AEW as the Gunn Club, with Austin and Colten recently challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Billy Gunn ranks working with his sons up there with anything else he’s done in his career.

“This goes up there with anything that I’ve done,” Gunn said. “Like it out trumps everything. I mean, when you get to start with them, or when they get to start with me or however that wording goes, and watch them get better and better every time they get in the ring, and be around that and have some influence over that is amazing. Like that’s probably why I can retire now and be, not that I wouldn’t have been before, but now there’s nothing else I need to do in this business because that is the ultimate. If you get to work with your kids in a profession that I love to do, then it’s, that’s it. It’s over.”

Billy Gunn also talked about some of the teams that helped him earlier in his career, when he was teaming with Bart Gunn as The Smoking Gunns. There were two teams, in particular, he showered praise on.

“The Headshrinkers. Sam and Junior,” Gunn said. “They were amazing. They were so good to us. There were some (others), but they’re the ones I remember the most because they taught me and Bart the most when we were there because we had to work them so much when we first got there. We were young kids. Like I was a kid at one time, swole kid. Then it was just sit back, listen, keep your mouth shut, don’t get involved and stuff, so it was just more that. But Sam and Junior have always been awesome. Headshrinkers, one of my top people. And Ron and Don Harris of course. They started me in. I just saw them and I love them to death. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing where I am today.”

