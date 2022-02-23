Former WWE star and NXT higher up “Road Dogg” Brian Armstrong took part in a Highspots Sign It Live special, answering fan questions. One question was in regards to Road Dogg dying his goatee, which he revealed was a call made by Vince McMahon. The reason: Vince didn’t like there to be any gray.

“Vince made me color in my goatee because he said I look too old,” Road Dogg said. “He didn’t like the gray.”

Another question jokingly asked was what would happen if someone walked into a WWE creative meeting wearing a Buc-ee’s Onesie, Buc-ee’s is a popular gas station franchise in the South. According to Road Dogg, that would be the end of meetings Vince McMahon would attend.

“He would never walk into another one,” Road Dogg said. “I can tell you that much.”

Finally, Road Dogg was asked what was his favorite character to portray over the course of his career. Surprisingly, he revealed that it was his run as The Roadie back in the mid-’90s. He also took the opportunity to reveal that Santino Marella was his favorite character in the history of wrestling.

“I did love The Roadie, my God,” Road Dogg said. “You know what was so good about it, and this is just me being lazy, I didn’t have to do any of the work, you know what I mean? I just got to be outside and try to be entertaining and I would usually feed in and take somebody’s finish, especially when Jeff (Jarrett) was the Intercontinental Champion. No one beat him in any house show, ever. And so I would have to run in at the end for the DQ and then take the, Diesel’s finish or Razor’s finish or whatever.

“But yeah, I love doing that. But I’ll tell you what my favorite character is, Santino Marella. He’s my favorite wrestler in the history of wrestling, ever. When he would go to do the dive and then he would like, change his mind or he would climb to the top, up to the top turnbuckle, and then climb back down. Like that’s entertainment, man.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Highspots Sign It Live and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]