Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Steve Austin, Booker T, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior. What do all of these stars have in common other than all being WWE Hall of Famers? They’ve all had A&E documentaries, and Kurt Angle confirmed on an exclusive episode of “The Kurt Angle Show” that he’ll be having one, as well.

“I have a documentary coming out, it’s going to be on A&E on August 28,” Angle revealed. “After that documentary, I’m going to start my book, my second one.”

Angle’s first book, “It’s True! It’s True!”, came out in 2001 and didn’t feature much in the way of professional wrestling. At that time, Angle had only wrestled in the WWE for a year, so the book highlighted his amateur wrestling career and journey to becoming an Olympic gold medalist.

“The first book, I probably shouldn’t have done it at that particular point in time,” Angle said. “The reason why I did it is that nobody else would. Stone Cold, The Undertaker, The Rock, nobody wanted to do a book back then, and Vince McMahon came to me and said ‘Hey, I know you just started in the business but you can write about your Olympic career.’ I was like ‘Shouldn’t I wait a few years and have my pro wrestling career laid out a little bit longer, a little bit longer career before I start a book?’ And he said ‘No, just talk about your Olympic career and what you’ve done up until now.’”

Although it’s not confirmed whether this will be a part of A&E’s “Biography: WWE Legends” series, we do know that 35 more episodes of the series are in production, with the first highlighting the career of The Iron Sheik. An episode on DX was also teased, with Billy Gunn confirming he had done interviews for the project during a conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. Additionally, Cody Rhodes has confirmed that his father Dusty will also have a documentary with A&E, executive produced by Cody himself.

