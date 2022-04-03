During a scrum with the media earlier today, Cody Rhodes revealed he is going to be an Executive Producer on an upcoming Dusty Rhodes documentary for the next season of the Biography series. The American Nightmare, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, admitted this was a big part of that decision.

“This is great, this is very exciting, this was one of the big pieces of the puzzle in terms of coming back. A&E is doing a documentary on my dad, and I was not worried that they wouldn’t get it right,” he said. “But I know for sure that they will get it right because I am the Executive Producer on it. It’s covering a lot. I wonder if you guys will see his brother’s interviews, and Janie Engle’s interview. Some of these historical figures that surrounded my father.

“I think everybody knows that I have a list of names of all the people that have wronged Dusty over the years. It’s like Arya Stark of people who said this and said this. But in this case, I am just really happy. Let’s present the real story, let’s present what he did with Jim Crockett, what he did with WWF, what he would ultimately do with NXT, let’s present the real story.

Cody Rhodes then discussed how Dusty was as a person within the wrestling world. He revealed that all of Dusty’s kids are together in this documentary, which is rare. The American Nightmare admitted that he was happy to revisit it all, and it’s added another layer to things.

“Because he was a very authentic person in a somewhat of a non-authentic world. It was positive for him, and it was negative, and I am glad to share the legacy with the world,” he said. “All four of the kids are in it, and that’s very rare that we ever get together to do anything, so I am very much looking forward to that. I hope it’s the best of the doc-series, I mean that in a fun competitive way. I am sure they will all be wonderful. But I am happy to revisit Dusty again, and that was happening before I had decided to come back. So now there’s a whole other layer. I think the ending changed to it all, there’s a whole other layer to it that’s really special. So I’m very much looking forward to that.”

