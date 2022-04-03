WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his match with Pat McAfee. The two face off tonight, but Theory has had enough of people talking about the SmackDown commentator.

“You know what, I am so tired of hearing about Pat today. That’s all people want to talk about is this Pat McAfee guy,” he said. “But do you know what everyone is going to be talking about? The most stupendous selfie in WrestleMania history that I take when that piece of crap is on the floor, and I am standing tall after I drop him with an A-Town Down.”

Since this storyline began there has been a lot of rumors about Vince McMahon’s potential involvement. However, Austin Theory wouldn’t give too much away on that front. “You know what? I would just say you have to expect the unexpected. I can’t say too much about that,” he stated.

Austin Theory also wouldn’t discuss any possible strategy that is being worked out right now. The former NXT star did claim that he doesn’t need any help though. Instead, Theory believes he doesn’t even need to prepare for this match.

“You know what, there’s a lot of detail right now that I can’t let out,” he said. “That’s why I am in the position that I am in, you know what I mean? I know what you’re trying to do, you want to know if Mr. McMahon is going to help me on Sunday, I don’t need any help. It’s Pat McAfee, it’s a guy that I don’t have to prepare for. It’s a guy that’s had to literally prepare so much for me, and he’s still not going to be prepared.”

You can check out Theory’s interview with Wrestling Inc. below:

