On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that creative for the Pat McAfee storyline changed slightly. On SmackDown, Austin Theory appeared, slapped the commentator, and set up their match. However, this was different from whatever the original plan was.

Of course, Vince McMahon had been rumored to be competing against Pat McAfee. He is still in the angle, and it is unknown if things will become a handicap match, or if the WWE Chairman will simply be ringside. However, Vince McMahon is seen as the key to that match overall.

Because of that, it is expected that he will be getting introduced to the angle in the near future. Originally, it was set to be Vince vs. McAfee, but Austin Theory was always going to be the man taking the bumps. The WWE Chairman recently appeared on Pat McAfee’s YouTube show, which is where he offered him a match at ‘Mania.

