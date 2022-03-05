Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory is now official for WrestleMania 38.
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Theory come to the ringside area while taunting McAfee on the mic. Theory bragged about being the protege of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who is backstage for the show. Theory then said Vince only appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week to set McAfee up. Theory said Vince doesn’t like McAfee, and thinks he’s just another loud mouth like everyone else does. Theory then went to ringside as McAfee got up to face off with him.
Theory announced that he is Theory’s WrestleMania opponent, and immediately smacked him in the face, knocking the headset off. Theory made his exit while laughing as McAfee stood on the top of the announce table, yelling at him and seething. Michael Cole later confirmed Theory vs. McAfee for The Grandest Stage of Them All. You can see shots from the segment below.
McMahon vs. McAfee has been rumored for WrestleMania, which would’ve been Vince’s first wrestling match since 2010. It was believed that Vince’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week was done to set up the McMahon vs. McAfee feud, but that didn’t happen. Vince simply offered McAfee a match at WrestleMania and said they would find him a worthy opponent. McAfee accepted the offer, and now his opponent was confirmed to be Theory on SmackDown tonight.
There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the McAfee vs. Theory feud, or if they plan to put Vince in the ring at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with shots of McAfee and Theory on SmackDown:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night Two: Winner Takes All Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Alpha Academy (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
