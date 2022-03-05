Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory is now official for WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Theory come to the ringside area while taunting McAfee on the mic. Theory bragged about being the protege of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who is backstage for the show. Theory then said Vince only appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week to set McAfee up. Theory said Vince doesn’t like McAfee, and thinks he’s just another loud mouth like everyone else does. Theory then went to ringside as McAfee got up to face off with him.

Theory announced that he is Theory’s WrestleMania opponent, and immediately smacked him in the face, knocking the headset off. Theory made his exit while laughing as McAfee stood on the top of the announce table, yelling at him and seething. Michael Cole later confirmed Theory vs. McAfee for The Grandest Stage of Them All. You can see shots from the segment below.

McMahon vs. McAfee has been rumored for WrestleMania, which would’ve been Vince’s first wrestling match since 2010. It was believed that Vince’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week was done to set up the McMahon vs. McAfee feud, but that didn’t happen. Vince simply offered McAfee a match at WrestleMania and said they would find him a worthy opponent. McAfee accepted the offer, and now his opponent was confirmed to be Theory on SmackDown tonight.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the McAfee vs. Theory feud, or if they plan to put Vince in the ring at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with shots of McAfee and Theory on SmackDown:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Alpha Academy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

