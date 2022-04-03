Cody Rhodes has revealed that his multi-year WWE contract is “the most complex contract ever drawn out in the history of our game.”

While confirming that he was back full-time on the road, Rhodes revealed WWE “were wonderful enough” to get him a bus so he can travel with his family.

“I’m all in [with WWE],” Rhodes told The Ringer. “It may be the most complex document ever drawn out in the history of our game. This is a full multi-year commitment, not a part-time deal. I’m back doing what I used to, every day on the road. They were wonderful enough to get me a bus, so my family could be with me. I got everyone here with me tonight [for WrestleMania Saturday]. They bet on me, so I’m going to bet on WWE. I’m really looking forward to it.”

When asked to elaborate on the complex document, Rhodes said: “Like The Undertaker said a couple of times in his [Hall of Fame] speech last night, perception is reality often in this industry. And the perception of is all over the place. ‘Oh, he’s an egomaniac, he asked for all this money.’ It’s kind of fun to hear it, but in reality, I grew up here. I didn’t know what a contract was, I think I was 19 when I was in OVW. Now it’s a different story; it’s no longer, ‘this has to be a certain way.’

“It’s more a case of me being one of the founding fathers of AEW, and I wanted to ensure that I left with the utmost respect. Nobody here is lazing enough to make AEW jokes or bingo hall references, or any of that, because I have nothing against them. It was time for me to move on.”

Cody Rhodes then implied that fighting for the AEW TNT Title no longer appealed to him.

“I wrestled everybody I wanted to in AEW,” Rhodes admitted. “I didn’t want to be a 15-time TNT Champion and hold the belt hostage, I wanted to move on to a different piece of leather. I don’t know why the contract is so complicated. My agent doesn’t want me to disclose much, but yes it’s a pretty long contract.”

