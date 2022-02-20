Before his Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber with Roman Reigns this weekend, Goldberg had stopped by WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves to preview the match. At age 55, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the number one thing he’s had on his mind at this stage of his career.

“To be perfectly honest with you, my number one job is to be there as a role model for my son,” Goldberg said. “I’m trying to continue the things that I have done in the past so that he sees how to go about obstacles. I’ve been thrown a number of obstacles my way throughout my life and in real-time, I can show him how to deal with them, hopefully.”

With this weekend’s match, Goldberg is said to be finishing up with his WWE contract. The former WWE Champion also stated that he doesn’t want his run with the company to come to an end, but at this age, who knows what’s next?

Continuing to talk about his son Gage, Goldberg talked about whether or not he could see him jumping into the WWE at some point. After being involved in the Bobby Lashley storyline with his son, the 55-year-old said his son has already surpassed him as a baseball player and just wants the best for his son in the future.

“It’s highly possible that that will hopefully be an option for him,” Goldberg said. “I do believe it’s inbred in him to have the love and passion for sports. The physicality of football, the physicality of playing catcher and wrestling. They’re all the same and it’s all about opportunities. I want him to follow his dream, he’s already proven to me and everybody else that he’s already become a better baseball player than I ever can be.

“I don’t want him to ever be compared against me because it’s not fair. He’s his own guy, I just want to be able to provide him opportunities and let him make his own choice, and get him as prepared as humanly possible for life. That’s what it’s all about, man, I think it’s highly possible. Will the opportunity present itself? Only time will tell.”

