WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley marches to the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Out next comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as the “Goldberg!” chants start up. The camera cuts backstage to security knocking on Goldberg’s locker room door. He comes out and makes his way through the backstage area. Goldberg walks through the smoke and stops for a few seconds, staring the ring down. Goldberg makes his way to the ring as Lashley looks on. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell hits and they stare each other down. They lock up and tangle into the ropes, then the corner. They break and Goldberg backs off. Lashley shoves Goldberg and then runs into him with a shoulder but Goldberg doesn’t budge. Goldberg takes Lashley down with a flying shoulder. Goldberg catches Lashley with a body slam, then a powerslam in the middle of the ring.

Goldberg stands tall as some fans boo. Goldberg sends Lashley into the corner and clotheslines him. Goldberg levels Lashley in the middle of the ring with a clothesline. The referee checks on Lashley. Lashley fights back with right hands now, beating Goldberg down to one knee and then to the mat. Lashley looks to use the Jackhammer but Goldberg prevents it. They tangle for a few seconds and Lashley slams Goldberg, then pounds on him.

Lashley goes to the top but Goldberg catches him and slams him to the mat from up top. Goldberg waits in the corner now as Lashley recovers. Some fans boo. Lashley gets up but MVP pulls him to the floor to avoid the Spear. Goldberg runs around the ring and hits the Spear to Lashley at ringside, putting him down on the floor.

Goldberg puts Lashley back in and follows. Goldberg readies for another Spear but MVP hits him with the cane in the back of the knee from the floor. Lashley takes advantage and takes Goldberg’s leg out with a chop block. Goldberg slowly gets up but Lashley chokeslams him in the middle of the ring, driving him into the mat. Lashley stalks Goldberg now as he slowly gets up. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock but Goldberg resists now.

Goldberg elbows Lashley away as fans boo. Goldberg gets dropped and he lands bad on his head. Goldberg rolls to the floor for a breather. MVP argues with the referee. Lashley goes out and scoops Goldberg to run him into the ring post. Goldberg hits hard and goes down at ringside as Lashley gets hyped up at ringside, playing to the crowd. Lashley stops the count and goes back out, running Goldberg head-first into the ring post once again. Lashley shows off at ringside and plays to the crowd for another mixed reaction.

Lashley brings it back in but Goldberg goes down and clutches his knee as the referee checks on him. Goldberg slowly gets back to his feet but he goes right back down on the knee. The referee calls the match.

Winner by Referee Stoppage: Bobby Lashley

