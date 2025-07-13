Jelly Roll Takes Drew McIntyre Finisher After Helping Randy Orton Win WWE SNME Match

Drew McIntyre has been doubting Randy Orton's ruthlessness, and at WWE's July edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event," "The Viper" attempted to prove just how deep his hatred goes. By the time things ended in Atlanta, however, McIntyre and Orton's animosities had claimed collateral damage, as popular country singer and rapper Jelly Roll found himself rocked with a Claymore following an Orton victory.

McIntyre and Orton opened up Saturday's festivities with some back-and-forth skull shots on the top rope. Reciprocity remained the name of the game, as McIntyre copied Orton's signature announce table slam. McIntyre screamed at Orton as he delivered some resounding chops. Orton responded to McIntyre's mind games with a Powerslam, and "The Viper" tossed McIntyre to the outside for an announce table slam of his own.

Orton briefly pursued the ringside Logan Paul, and McIntyre capitalized to toss the veteran back into the ring and land a Claymore for a near fall. On the outside, Paul was confronted by Jelly Roll, a recent associate of Orton's, and was rocked when Jelly Roll shoved him to the ground. McIntyre, irate at Jelly Roll's behavior, invited the country singer inside the ring, but the distraction led an RKO out of nowhere for the win.

Orton's victory was short-lived as Paul stormed the ring for a post-match beatdown. Jelly Roll joined to sent send scrambling out with a stiff forearm. As Jelly Roll went to check on his mentor, McIntyre reappeared to deliver a gruesome Claymore to the country artist. WWE officials ran out to separate McIntyre and Jelly Roll, the damage had already been done, as Orton caressed Jelly Roll's head to close the night's segment.

Jelly Roll is reportedly on the road to SummerSlam, where he is expected to make his in-ring debut against Paul. Further details on his debut match, however, remain unclear.