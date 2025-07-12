Jelly Roll Confronted By Logan Paul On WWE SmackDown, Will Corner Randy Orton At SNME

Musician Jelly Roll had a live performance during "WWE SmackDown" interrupted by Logan Paul in a segment that eventually saw involvement from Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

Amidst reports that he has been preparing for an in-ring role at SummerSlam, Jelly Roll appeared as "SmackDown" touched down in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. He started to perform "Liar," his single which served as the official theme for last year's SummerSlam, walking down the ramp as he did so.

But when he got into the ring, Paul emerged to unplug the equipment while calling for the performance to stop. He then laid insults down toward the country-rock singer, ironically saying he was sick and tired of part-time performers and celebrities taking the spotlight. He also said that Jelly Roll made music for parents that have tattoos of their kids as opposed to custody.

Orton then made his entrance to confront Paul before McIntyre caught him unaware with a Claymore, with officials coming down to clear the "Scottish Warrior" from the ring. Paul then sought to continue the beatdown only for Jelly Roll to get involved to send him away. He then proceeded to help Orton up as Paul walked back up the entrance ramp, destroying the music equipment before making his exit. In a backstage segment afterward, Orton asked for Jelly Roll to be in his corner for his bout against McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, which was accepted.