Report: JellyRoll To Make In-Ring Debut Alongside Top Babyface At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Country star Jelly Roll is set to be on tomorrow's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which emanates from his home state of Tennessee. Initial reports suggested that this appearance would likely be the first of many for him in the imminent future, with the first weekend of August being a notable off-time from his concert tour schedule. Now, we have a clearer picture as to why.

According to PWInsider, Jelly Roll is in the process of training for his in-ring debut, slated for WWE SummerSlam. SummerSlam will span two nights this year, specifically on August 2 and 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jelly Roll's appearance on the July 11 "SmackDown" will reportedly mark the beginning of his debut storyline, which will pair him with a top babyface in WWE. The identity of his babyface ally was not disclosed, though former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been ruled out.

WWE fans are already familiar with Jelly Roll as he's made a number of outings on WWE television over the last two years. In November 2023, Jelly Roll sat ringside for a "WWE Raw" match between Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Randy Orton, who marked his WWE return just days before. Jelly Roll's presence proved beneficial for Orton as he distracted Mysterio and JD McDonagh to help Orton to take advantage with a win. Last year, the singer opened SummerSlam with a musical performance, then laid out Austin Theory with a chokeslam and bashed a chair over Grayson Waller's back.