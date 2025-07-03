Report: Popular Entertainer's Upcoming WWE Role Expected To Extend Beyond Initial Scope

Tennessee musician Jelly Roll is scheduled for next week's "WWE SmackDown" in his home state, and according to a report from WrestleVotes, it's likely the beginning of a longer series of appearances. The insider social media account stated that people within the company are expecting Jelly Roll to continue appearing for WWE in the near future. While he is on tour, it was noted that Jelly Roll is off the weekend of WWE SummerSlam in August.

Jelly Roll has made several previous appearances on WWE programming since rising to prominence for his music several years ago. In November 2023, shortly after Randy Orton returned following his back injury, Jelly Roll helped the veteran wrestler win his first "WWE Raw" match in more than a year. Then, at last year's SummerSlam, Jelly Roll was on hand again, this time for a music performance and an angle that saw him deliver a chokeslam to Austin Theory.

While it has yet to be revealed what Jelly Roll is set to do on next week's "SmackDown," the report's implication is that he'll be involved in a storyline leading up to SummerSlam. This year will mark the first time that the event takes place over two nights: August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Two matches are official for the show as of now. Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Jade Cargill will face whoever holds the WWE Women's Championship coming out of WWE Evolution.