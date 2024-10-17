Music Star Praises WWE's Austin Theory, Says He 'Caught The Bug' For Wrestling

Music star Jelly Roll has made a pair of appearances in WWE with his first coming on an episode of "WWE Raw" in November 27 where he shoved Judgement Day members JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio during Mysterio's match with Randy Orton. At this year's SummerSlam, Jelly Roll kicked off the event with a musical performance and would bash a chair over Grayson Waller's back before delivering a mammoth one-arm chokeslam and a Five-Knuckle Shuffle to Austin Theory later in the show.

"Getting to chokeslam Austin Theory is probably the coolest thing that has ever happened in my career. It was so good!" Jelly Roll said on "Impaulsive" regarding the segment. "I caught the bug in a way that I've never caught a bug. Yeah, I caught a bug so much I think I'm gonna buy a ring. It was awesome dude and to shoot on it for a second 'cause I haven't got to do this yet and this is where I've been hoping to do it, Austin Theory is a superhero; he is a f—ing hero."

Jelly Roll mentioned that he talked with The Miz and R-Truth before the event who were in the segment with him, Waller, and Theory, but Theory's reassurance that he would be taken care of stood out to the singer.

"That dude made me look like a f—ing rockstar," Jelly Roll said. "I love that dude and will forever."

