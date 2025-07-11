Backstage News On Planned Opponent For Jelly Roll's Debut At WWE SummerSlam

Recent reports have indicated that popular country singer and rapper Jelly Roll is due to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam and while the "top babyface" he is expected to partner with still remains a mystery, news regarding the musician's SummerSlam opponent has been released. Per PWInsider, Jelly Roll is expected to lock up with a former United States Champion and noted "maverick" in New Jersey at WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam event.

PWInsider reported Friday morning that, according to sources within WWE's creative team, Jelly Roll will feud with Logan Paul leading up to his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. While WrestleVotes originally reported that Jelly Roll's appearance on Friday's "SmackDown" episode is expected to be the first in a series of several appearances, Jelly Roll's actual schedule remains unclear, seeing as his SummerSlam opponent is on a part-timer.

Jelly Roll is expected to be paired with a "top babyface" on his journey to New Jersey, but the identity of his partner has remained elusive in PWInsider's report. Sources have ruled out former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes as a potential Jelly Roll associate. It is also unclear whether Jelly Roll will team up with his babyface partner in tag team action come SummerSlam, or if he will simply be mentored by said partner.

Jelly Roll is scheduled to appear before his hometown Tennessee crowd on Friday's episode of "SmackDown," where his road to New Jersey will begin. It is unclear whether Jelly Roll's babyface associate will be revealed during Friday's upcoming episode of the blue brand. This is not Jelly Roll's first appearance on WWE programming. Jelly Roll's first WWE appearance saw him aid Randy Orton during Orton's first match back post-back injury. Jelly Roll also took to the ring during SummerSlam 2024, where he performed as a musical artist before chokeslamming Austin Theory.