WWE Announces Date And Location For Two-Night SummerSlam In 2025

WWE, with some help from celebrity musician Cardi B, has announced the date and location for next year's SummerSlam, almost a year in advance. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to take place Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Information for ticket sales will become available at a later date, though WWE is offering pre-sale access to those who sign up at their website.

SummerSlam 2025 is set to be the company's first-ever two-night incarnation of it's second-largest annual premium live event, dubbed the "Biggest Party of the Summer." The company's largest, WrestleMania, became a two-night affair in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with WrestleMania 36. After several years of that format, WWE announced earlier this year that WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place over two nights, live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque hinted that SummerSlam could be expanding sooner than the previously-announced 2026, leading to today's announcement.

"New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June," said Peter Dropick, TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations, in a WWE press release. "We're excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium."

Rapper Cardi B made a simultaneous announcement on social media, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to say "Here's to the Streets.. and to my girl @BiancaBelairWWE SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd." Cardi B has long been public about her WWE fandom, and the announcement could indicate that the New York City native intends to involve herself with Bianca Belair in the lead-up to next year's SummerSlam.