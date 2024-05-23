WWE Announces Host City For Two-Night SummerSlam 2026

Since 2020, WWE has begun to make WrestleMania an even bigger event, with the biggest show of the year being held across two nights. The move has worked out well so far, and it appears WWE is ready to apply the practice for their second biggest event on the calendar, starting two years from now.

On Thursday morning, WWE PR announced that the 2026 edition of SummerSlam would be a two night event, taking place on August 1 and August 2. Both shows will take place out of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

"U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base," WWE Executive Chris Legentil said in a statement. "We're excited to bring two nights of SummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026."

"U.S. Bank Stadium is honored to host WWE's SummerSlam on Minnesota's biggest stage in 2026," Chairman of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Michael Vekich said. "We look forward to providing a warm welcome and best-in-class experience at U.S. Bank Stadium for WWE Superstars, staff, fans, and guests."

In addition to SummerSlam, both WWE and the Minnesota Sports and Events commission confirmed there will be a slew of "fan and community events" organized between the two sides leading into the big show. SummerSlam coming to Minnesota comes after the state had been rumored to be the host site for WrestleMania 41, before WWE instead opted to hold both nights of the event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement is unusual in WWE announcing the dates and location for an event two years from now, while the date and location for SummerSlam 2025 has yet to be unveiled.