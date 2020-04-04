Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 36 Night One Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- The Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WWE WrestleMania 36 opens up from what appears to be WWE TV studios. Corey Graves welcomes us. He's joined by Peter Rosenberg. They talk about Rob Gronkowski hosting both nights, and then hype the big event. Graves goes over how fans can watch WrestleMania 36, besides the WWE Network. Graves also goes over the matches for tonight and tomorrow. You can find the indivudual line-ups on our main page. Graves sends us to a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

Graves and Rosenberg hype tonight's pre-show match between Cesaro and Drew Gulak. They also preview the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match, the WWE Universal Title match and the Triple Threat Ladder Match. We see the rap video released by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison. Rosenberg hates it. We come back from a break and preview tonight's WWE Intercontinental Title match. Graves goes on and sends us to the Performance Center for the first match.

Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

We go to the empty WWE Performance Center as Michael Cole welcomes us. Drew Gulak is out first. Cesaro is out next by himself. The bell rings and they go at it.

They both start with big moves into the corner. Cesaro with a big backbreaker for a 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer early on and continues to dominate by over-powering. Gulak blocks the Neutralizer again and applies the Crossface on the mat. Cesaro gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Gulak dumps Cesaro over the top rope to the floor.

Gulak with a flying clothesline from the apron to the floor. Cesaro fights back and rolls Gulak in the ring. Cesaro clutches his arm and comes back in but Gulak drops the arm over the rope. Gulak sends Cesaro back to the floor. They go at it on the floor again. Gulak works on the arm and sends Cesaro shoulder-first into the steel steps, and again. Gulak brings Cesaro back in.

Gulak goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in mid-air with a big uppercut. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Gulak goes right into a 2 count of his own. Gulak grounds Cesaro now, working on the arm. More back and forth now. Cesaro blocks a Dragon Sleeper and slams Gulak. Cesaro follows up with a big boot to the face. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer again but it's blocked. Gulak almost gets pushed into the referee. Cesaro drops Gulak with an uppercut as he turns around. Cesaro puts Gulak on his shoulders for an airplane spin. Cesaro drops Gulak and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

- After the match, Cesaro stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.