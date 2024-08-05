Triple H Discusses Future Of WWE SummerSlam As Two-Night Event

WWE dabbled with the idea of making their biggest shows two-night affairs, beginning with WrestleMania back in 2020. With it proving to be a massive success, the promotion has already been announced that SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota will be a two-night event. However, with that show still two years away, fans are wondering whether SummerSlam 2025 will also take place over multiple days.

Advertisement

During the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Triple H explained that a show like the 2024 event had seven matches on it and there were matches left off it so that shows like "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" have things to attract fans to watch them. However, he mentioned that 2024 might be the last time that SummerSlam is held on one day.

"As we continue to grow, we'll take it, like I said, step by step. So is this the last SummerSlam that you see that as one night? I think so, but we'll see where that goes long-term. I'm excited about that opportunity," said Triple H.

He stated that five years ago, the idea of doing two night WrestleManias seemed inconceivable, let alone two night WrestleManias and two night SummerSlams in the same year. The decision to potentially make other Premium Live Events into two-night shows, such as the Royal Rumble — an idea that has already been floated around backstage — is all part of the company's development and growth into a global company.

Advertisement

The location of next year's SummerSlam is yet to be confirmed, but it looks as if fans should expect to see twice as much action.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.