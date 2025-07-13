Seth Rollins Appears To Suffer Significant Injury, Loses WWE SNME Match To LA Knight

LA Knight got a quick victory over "The Visionary" Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event after Rollins seemingly tweaked his knee and was legitimately injured. The injured occurred when Rollins went to hit a moonsault to Knight off the ropes, but landed awkwardly on his feet and tweaked his knee. Rollins went down into the corner, where he was first checked on by Paul Heyman, then a ringside doctor.

Rollins told the doctor he was good to continue the match, but Knight hit a quick BFT for the victory. The pair had been feuding after Rollins prevented Knight from winning the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following the match, Rollins was helped to the back by medical officials. Rick Ucchino, of The Takedown on SI, posted video to X (formerly Twitter) of Rollins limping to the back.

This does not look good. Seth Rollins is legit being helped to the back after tweaking his knee against LA Knight. #SNME @SI_wrestling pic.twitter.com/NLSlufCG6m — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 13, 2025

"The Visionary" previously missed time for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus back in November 2015 and had to vacate the WWE Championship he held at the time. He would go on to re-injure his leg a few more times throughout his career, though none as serious as the initial injury. Rollins has also struggled with back issues in the past.