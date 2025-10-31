WWE's Seth Rollins Gives Update On Return Timeline Following Injury

Due to a shoulder injury sustained at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins has been stripped of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In its place, Rollins sported a bear suit and football jersey while guest hosting Friday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." On his left arm, "The Visionary" also donned a sling, which will stay on him as he recovers from injury for the next half-year.

"I wish I could rip this thing off, man, but I'm out, guys. I'm out of action for six months," Rollins confirmed on the show. "My world championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It's awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, but I'm here. I'm here in full bear suit."

At Crown Jewel, Rollins faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a champion vs. champion match. Amidst their battle, Rhodes hung upside down from the turnbuckles, which encouraged Rollins to leap off an adjacent one to deliver a coast-to-coast headbutt. Unfortunately, this move is believed to be the cause of Rollins' shoulder injury that later required surgery. Still, Rollins finished the match and defeated Rhodes at the October 11 premium live event to claim the Crown Jewel Championship and a commemorative ring.

Two days removed from Crown Jewel, WWE wrote Rollins off of television by way of implosion as his Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked him in the closing segment of "WWE Raw." The following week, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Rollins had vacated the World Heavyweight Championship, with CM Punk and Jey Uso now vying for it at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While unable to compete in the wrestling ring, Rollins appears to still be maintaining his duties as a guest host on "Good Morning Football" and a dedicated fan of the Chicago Bears.