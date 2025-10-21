Jey Uso Wins WWE Raw Battle Royal, Will Face CM Punk For World Title At SNME

The Vision's brutal attack and Seth Rollins' subsequent surgery has left the WWE World Heavyweight Championship without an owner, and Number One Contender CM Punk without an opponent for Saturday Night's Main Event. A 20-Man Battle Royal in "WWE Raw's" main event changed that — perhaps, at the cost of a brotherhood, as a treacherous Jey Uso sacrificed his brother Jimmy for a chance at "Raw's" top prize.

The night started with a powerhouse slugfest between Ivar and Otis, with Otis being the first eliminated, courtesy of early contender Rusev. Akira Tozawa was next to go as Alpha Academy's day went from bad to worse. On the other side of the ring, tensions from Monday's earlier WWE World Tag Team Championship match snapped when former champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor conspired to eliminate new tag team champion Dragon Lee. Mysterio similarly found two eliminations in Rusev and Penta after an explosive Intercontinental Championship segment earlier Monday.

The ring then cleared for Sheamus and Ivar's exchange, where Sheamus attempted to lift up the War Raider for White Noise. While the former world champion was unsuccessful in the ring, a trip to the apron saw his second White Noise attempt connect for an elimination. Elsewhere, El Grande Americano loaded up his mask with his signature iron bit, but The Usos dropped him with One-D for a joint elimination.

The Judgement Day's fractures seamed to heal temporarily as Sheamus' elimination attempt on Mysterio was addressed by Balor and McDonagh. While Mysterio escaped, Sheamus made quick work in eliminating McDonagh, and made even quicker work on delivering 10 Beats of the Bodhrán onto Balor. Sheamus looked like a stellar winner choice before the combined efforts of Balor, McDonagh, and Kofi Kingston led to the Irishman's elimination.