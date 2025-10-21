Jey Uso Wins WWE Raw Battle Royal, Will Face CM Punk For World Title At SNME
The Vision's brutal attack and Seth Rollins' subsequent surgery has left the WWE World Heavyweight Championship without an owner, and Number One Contender CM Punk without an opponent for Saturday Night's Main Event. A 20-Man Battle Royal in "WWE Raw's" main event changed that — perhaps, at the cost of a brotherhood, as a treacherous Jey Uso sacrificed his brother Jimmy for a chance at "Raw's" top prize.
The night started with a powerhouse slugfest between Ivar and Otis, with Otis being the first eliminated, courtesy of early contender Rusev. Akira Tozawa was next to go as Alpha Academy's day went from bad to worse. On the other side of the ring, tensions from Monday's earlier WWE World Tag Team Championship match snapped when former champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor conspired to eliminate new tag team champion Dragon Lee. Mysterio similarly found two eliminations in Rusev and Penta after an explosive Intercontinental Championship segment earlier Monday.
The ring then cleared for Sheamus and Ivar's exchange, where Sheamus attempted to lift up the War Raider for White Noise. While the former world champion was unsuccessful in the ring, a trip to the apron saw his second White Noise attempt connect for an elimination. Elsewhere, El Grande Americano loaded up his mask with his signature iron bit, but The Usos dropped him with One-D for a joint elimination.
The Judgement Day's fractures seamed to heal temporarily as Sheamus' elimination attempt on Mysterio was addressed by Balor and McDonagh. While Mysterio escaped, Sheamus made quick work in eliminating McDonagh, and made even quicker work on delivering 10 Beats of the Bodhrán onto Balor. Sheamus looked like a stellar winner choice before the combined efforts of Balor, McDonagh, and Kofi Kingston led to the Irishman's elimination.
The final six: Knight, Usos, Kingston, Styles, and Mysterio
The final moments of Monday's Battle Royal saw Kingston and Styles clash, Jey wage war against Mysterio, and Jimmy and LA Knight lock up. While Styles eventually came out of his scrap against Kingston with an elimination following a forearm, he found himself involve in Jimmy and Knight's conflict after a Flying Elbow laid out "Big Jim." Knight and Styles wore each other down, but while Knight became occupied with Jey, a Double Superkick from The Usos knocked Styles' teeth to the front row, and his body to the ground.
With four participants left, Jimmy attempted to hoist Knight up for an elimination, only to find himself tangled with "The Megastar." Both of their bodies hung precariously over the top rope, and Jey, sensing an opportunity, eliminated Knight without much care taken towards saving Jimmy. The twins bickered following the shocking double elimination, which opened the door for Mysterio to trip Jey against the ropes. The former world champion played possum before sending Mysterio over the top rope at the last moment for the win.
CM Punk and Jey Uso will now fight for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, come November 1.