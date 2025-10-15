Triple H Releases WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Poster For 11/1 Featuring Top Star

The dust has yet to settle from Crown Jewel, but WWE never sleeps. As WWE's premium live event schedule chugs forward, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media to promote WWE's upcoming episode of Saturday Night's Main Event, with "The Best in the World" at the front of the advertisement.

Levesque took to X, formerly known as Twitter, midday Tuesday to post the first of assuredly many pieces of promotional material for November 1's Peacock streaming special. This poster features a defiant-looking CM Punk staring straight at the viewer, his fists crossed in his signature "X" pose as his portrait is colored in gritty black and white. Behind him are hand-written slogans reminiscent of his career: "Second City Saint," "Best in the World," and "The Voice of the Voiceless" being among the many. At the bottom of the poster, the logo for Saturday Night's Main Event is displayed, as well as the event's scheduled streaming start at 7 p.m. Eastern, November 1.

"[Saturday Night's Main Event] heads to Salt Lake City November 1st," Levesque posted, "and [CM Punk] has something to prove."

#SNME heads to Salt Lake City November 1st... and @CMPunk has something to prove. 7pm ET / 4pm PT on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/CO34UtBibF — Triple H (@TripleH) October 14, 2025

As of writing, Levesque's post has been viewed over 300,000 times. Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with some netizens questioning Levesque and WWE's creative direction after WWE World Heavyweight Champion and presumed Punk opponent Seth Rollins was recently benched with injury. Other fans took the opportunity to campaign for a World Heavyweight Championship match between Punk and other hot contender LA Knight, given Punk's recently-obtained Number One Contender status and ongoing tensions between "The Best in the World" and "The Megastar." A few fans merely expressed their excitement for Punk's Saturday Night's Main Event appearance via gifs and positive sentiments.

What exactly Punk's Saturday Night's Main Event plans are has yet to be announced.