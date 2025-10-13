Seth Rollins Injury At WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Led To Shocking Vision Angle On Raw

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was betrayed by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on Monday, jettisoning him from The Vision. The move was a shock, considering how united the group had been just days earlier at WWE Crown Jewel. According to new reports from PWInsider and Fightful Select, the attack on Rollins was the result of the company being forced to call an audible.

According to PWInsider, Rollins was seen with his arm in a sling following his Crown Jewel Title victory over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Perth PLE, and the betrayal was written to get Rollins off of TV while he deals with a shoulder injury, noting that Rollins hurt himself performing a coast-to-coast headbutt, but managed to finish the match and defeat Rhodes. Fightful Select confirmed PWInsider's report, noting that the split from Rollins wasn't in the plans for Breakker until next year. The company was forced to speed up Breakker and Reed's ascension due to Rollins's injury, which was described as a "heavy creative pivot."

There is no word on the specifics of Rollins's injury or how long he'll be out of action, but he is reportedly set to undergo testing later this week. Rollins had been in the middle of a feud with CM Punk over the World Heavyweight Championship, which Rollins won from Punk after cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase at SummerSlam. Ironically, Rollins's cash-in was built around inflated rumors of Rollins being injured, which included Rollins's own child being in on the ruse.