Seth Rollins Refuses To Provide Details About Worked Knee Injury Ahead Of WWE Raw

Wrestling fans are still in absolute shock over what they say during SummerSlam weekend. The ending of night two with Brock Lesnar's return has primarily been the core memory of the weekend's PLE, but Seth Rollins' "Ruse of the Century" Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk has not been forgotten. The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins joined "The Rich Eisen Show" to address the criticism that he faked his knee injury supposedly sustained last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I cannot divulge my secrets right now. Tonight, tune into Netflix, we will be live 8pm Eastern, 5 pacific, live globally, you can hear all of it," Rollins boasted. "I can't get into it too much here; I just wanted to come by and extend my gratitude to you guys and to let you know how much I appreciate you giving me a platform to fool the entire world really."

Rollins joined Eisen's show two weeks ago and stated that he will be out for an extended period of time. Becky Lynch, who was posting videos of Rollins walking on crutches with their daughter, was revealed by Rollins to be an unwilling participant in the scheme, being very upset with her husband for lying to the family about his ailment. With a laugh going into his thought, Rollins would remark that karma came back to haunt Punk, referring not just to the past between the pair, but all of Punk's involvement in Money in the Back moments.

"To all of the folks that played a small role, the TJs who handed me the crutches and those who opened doors and held open doors, and the lady who pushed me in the wheelchair at the airport, to everybody who played a small role in this wonderful endeavor, your additions are appreciated, thank you," Rollins proudly said. "From the world champion, from me to you, thank you. Guys, we did it, this is for the people, not just me, it's for the people."

