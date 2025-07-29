Former WWE US Champ Says Seth Rollins's Injury 'Sucks'

Former World Heavyweight Champion and current Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier in July in a match against LA Knight. Rollins' seemingly tweaked his knee when he landed on his feet following a moonsault attempt, and though many fans are questioning the legitimacy of the injury ahead of SummerSlam, one fellow former World Heavyweight and United States Champion sent his well wishes to "The Visionary." TMZ recently caught up with Damien Priest and asked about Rollins.

"I haven't spoken to him," Priest said. "Usually, when it comes to stuff like that, we try and give each other some space because we know we get bombarded. It sucks. It's part of the game. We all have to deal with that at some point. But, he'll be fine and he'll be back and he'll be who he is... Get well, soon, brother, we need you."

When asked what was next for him, Priest told TMZ he's ready to be "El Campeón" again. Priest, who is set to take on Aleister Black on the "WWE SmackDown" before SummerSlam, lost the World Heavyweight Championship to GUNTHER at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" last year.

As for Rollins and the conflicting reports on his injury, many fans wonder if he'll show up at SummerSlam to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins and CM Punk notoriously do not like each other and have feuded since Punk's return to the company at the end of 2023. Punk is set to challenge GUNTHER for the championship on night one of the event, and some fans expect to see Rollins pull off another heist with the briefcase.

