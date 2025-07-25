WWE Announces Cards For Nights 1 & 2 Of SummerSlam, Adds Sami Zayn Vs. Karrion Kross

While Night 1 of SummerSlam is evenly split between matches that do and don't have a championship on the line, the same can't be said of Night 2, which seems to be locked in at five matches, all for titles. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in a WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Championship is the near-certain main event — though after watching WWE Evolution, some might suggest the headliner should instead be Naomi defending her Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. A triple threat for that championship opened Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 with Rhodes and Cena main-eventing, a structure that seems likely to repeat itself next Sunday.

The other three titles up for grabs on Night 2 are midcard singles championships, including both the men's and the women's Intercontinental titles; Dominik Mysterio will finally have to stop dodging AJ Styles and defend the title against him on SummerSlam Sunday, while Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria (probably) complete their trilogy of matches and potentially their own saga that began at WrestleMania, when Lynch returned. Finally, Jacob Fatu will attempt to regain the WWE men's United States Championship from his cousin, Solo Sikoa, in a steel cage match that is nonetheless sure to feature plenty of interference.

The Night 2 card sticking at five matches is unlikely to go over well with various portions of the WWE fanbase, especially given that it means the exclusion of WWE women's United States Champion Giulia and both sets of WWE tag team champions, continuing the trend of all three titles being left off nearly every WWE PLE. The 11 total matches is a step down from WWE's last two-night event, WrestleMania 41, which featured seven matches each night for a total of 14.