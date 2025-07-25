WWE Announces Cards For Nights 1 & 2 Of SummerSlam, Adds Sami Zayn Vs. Karrion Kross
We're just a week away from the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam in history, and those wondering about how the final card will shake out need wait no longer. In a special episode of WWE's "Raw Recap" dubbed the "SummerSlam Match Reveal Show" and posted to YouTube on Friday ahead of "WWE SmackDown," hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant formally unveiled both Night 1 and Night 2 of the SummerSlam 2025 card — but only after adding one more match to the overall lineup.
The show kicked off with Roberts announcing that Sami Zayn will wrestle a tiebreaker match with Karrion Kross at SummerSlam. Zayn defeated Kross at WWE Night of Champions in June, but Kross got his win back on this past Monday's "WWE Raw" after taking advantage of a distracted referee and Zayn's injured ribs. A rubber match was always the clear direction, but Kross getting another PLE singles match will surely raise a few eyebrows as he continues to insist he hasn't signed a new contract with WWE. His bout with Zayn boosts the Night 1 card to six matches, including all three of SummerSlam 2025's non-title matches; the other two are high-profile tags, with singer Jelly Roll teaming with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, while Roman Reigns returns to action for the first time since WrestleMania 41, teaming with his cousin Jey Uso to battle Seth Rollins disciples Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed.
As for Saturday's title matches, the show will presumably be headlined by GUNTHER vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the maybe-or-maybe-not-injured Seth Rollins and his briefcase looming over the proceedings. Tiffany Stratton will also defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill on Night 1, while WWE women's tag champs Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez face off with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.
All titles, all the time on Night 2
While Night 1 of SummerSlam is evenly split between matches that do and don't have a championship on the line, the same can't be said of Night 2, which seems to be locked in at five matches, all for titles. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in a WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Championship is the near-certain main event — though after watching WWE Evolution, some might suggest the headliner should instead be Naomi defending her Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. A triple threat for that championship opened Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 with Rhodes and Cena main-eventing, a structure that seems likely to repeat itself next Sunday.
The other three titles up for grabs on Night 2 are midcard singles championships, including both the men's and the women's Intercontinental titles; Dominik Mysterio will finally have to stop dodging AJ Styles and defend the title against him on SummerSlam Sunday, while Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria (probably) complete their trilogy of matches and potentially their own saga that began at WrestleMania, when Lynch returned. Finally, Jacob Fatu will attempt to regain the WWE men's United States Championship from his cousin, Solo Sikoa, in a steel cage match that is nonetheless sure to feature plenty of interference.
The Night 2 card sticking at five matches is unlikely to go over well with various portions of the WWE fanbase, especially given that it means the exclusion of WWE women's United States Champion Giulia and both sets of WWE tag team champions, continuing the trend of all three titles being left off nearly every WWE PLE. The 11 total matches is a step down from WWE's last two-night event, WrestleMania 41, which featured seven matches each night for a total of 14.