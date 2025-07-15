Adam Pearce Makes Huge SummerSlam 2025 Announcement In WWE Raw Opening Segment

Women's World Champion Naomi only just cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the gold from IYO SKY when she inserted herself into SKY's Evolution match against Rhea Ripley, but her first title defense was made official in the opening segment of "WWE Raw" on Monday. General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Naomi will defend the title in a triple threat match against SKY and Ripley at SummerSlam in three weeks.

Naomi opened up the show with the title around her waist to gloat and told the fans that she warned everyone that nobody knows her next move until she makes it. She said she was done with the "foolishness" on "WWE SmackDown" and addressed Bianca Belair. She told Belair to take a good look and said she didn't betray her former friend, she outgrew her. Naomi told the "Raw" women's locker room to proceed with caution.

Ripley's music hit and she told the new champion there's one thing she needs to know about her, she's not cautious, she's reckless, and Naomi made it onto her "list" after taking the title. SKY then followed and told Ripley to get in line, as she was going to take the title back from Naomi. That's when Pearce interrupted the arguing women. He congratulated Naomi on her victory and SKY and Ripley on their Evolution match that he called "magic." He explained the need to blow the roof off the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and made the triple threat match official.