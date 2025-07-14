WWE Raw Results 7/14 - World Heavyweight Title Number One Contenders Match, Naomi Appears & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 14, 2025, coming to you live from the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama!
Coming off a successful defense against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past Saturday, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be appearing on tonight's show. His challenger at SummerSlam will also be revealed, as CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, and Penta in a World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match.
Naomi shocked the world last night at WWE Evolution when she cashed in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase during the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to turn things into a Triple Threat Match and subsequently became the new titleholder. Following such, she will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.
Nikki Bella will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since herself, her twin sister Brie Bella, and former WWE star Ronda Rousey emerged victorious over The Riott Squad in a Six Woman Tag Team Match on the October 8, 2018 edition of the show as she collides with Chelsea Green. The two women encountered one another several times during the Clash In Paris Championship Battle Royal at Evolution eventually won by Stephanie Vaquer in a series of stare downs and brief physical altercations.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video from the events of Evolution.
Naomi then makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Naomi
Naomi says she doesn't want to hear the cheers of the fans now, then says everyone thought she would cash in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase on Tiffany Stratton. She says she warned everyone that she wouldn't do the expected, then says she's done with the foolishness on "SmackDown". She invites Bianca Belair to take a cold, hard look at her and says she outgrew Belair, then says she wanted her as a third wheel and partner as long as it was convenient for her. She says she has the upperhand on Belair now, and advises all the women in the "Raw" locker room to proceed with caution.
Rhea Ripley's music hits, and she makes her way out to the ring visibly angered. She tells Naomi that she's not cautious, but rather reckless and irate. She says he walked into Evolution with two goals: beat IYO SKY and become Women's World Championship once again. She says because of Naomi, she still has those two goals to accomplish and tells Noami she's made it onto her list.
SKY's music hits and she makes her way out. She echoes Ripley's sentiments towards Naomi, but begins arguing with Ripley and Naomi. Adam Pearce appears and officially welcomes Naomi to "Raw", then tells Ripley and SKY that their Evolution match was magic. He then informs Naomi, Ripley, and SKY that they will be taking each other on in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.
