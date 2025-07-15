Shocking Star Makes The Save After CM Punk Wins Grueling WWE Raw Gauntlet Match
CM Punk won the gauntlet match in the main event of "WWE Raw" on Monday to become number one contender for GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, and "The Second City Saint" was saved from a beatdown by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by a returning Roman Reigns. It was the first time Reigns has been seen on WWE television since being taken out by Breakker on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41.
Breakker started out the gauntlet match against Penta, who he took out with a springboard, then a spear after dodging a Penta Driver. LA Knight was the next man out and Breakker also eliminated him with a spear after the pair brawled on the outside. "Main Event" Jey Uso was the third man out in the gauntlet and he immediately beat down Breakker and threw him out of the ring for a quick "YEET!" break with the crowd as the show went to commercial.
Uso was able to kick out of a Frankensteiner, then got a near fall with a spear of his own. Uso went up top, but Reed knocked him off the turnbuckle. Breakker got his third elimination off a spear on Uso, leaving Punk as the last competitor. He didn't even get his ring jacket off before immediately taking the fight to Breakker and dumping him outside of the ring. Punk countered a Frankensteiner and rolled through, almost pinning Breakker.
Roman Reigns Triumphant Return
Punk went to the top rope and Reed tried to knock him down, but Punk countered. He hit a flying elbow on Breakker, who kicked out, but Punk got him in the Anaconda Vice. Reed got in the ring and hit his own elbow on Punk. Reed went to set up Punk for the Tsunami, but Uso came back out to make the save. Punk intercepted a Breakker spear into the GTS for the win.
With Uso nowhere in sight, Breakker and Reed set up Punk for the Tsunami. Reigns' music hit and he ran to the ring and hit a Superman punch to Reed. He took down Breakker and started to beat him down before Reed got back in the ring. Reigns got Reed up on his shoulders and hit him with a Samoan Drop, then hit another Superman punch to Breakker, followed by a spear to Reed.
Reigns shook hands with Uso as Reed and Breakker ran off with Heyman. He stared down Punk for a moment, then helped him up to his feet. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring to end the show as "Raw" went off the air.