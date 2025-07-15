Shocking Star Makes The Save After CM Punk Wins Grueling WWE Raw Gauntlet Match

CM Punk won the gauntlet match in the main event of "WWE Raw" on Monday to become number one contender for GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, and "The Second City Saint" was saved from a beatdown by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by a returning Roman Reigns. It was the first time Reigns has been seen on WWE television since being taken out by Breakker on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41.

Breakker started out the gauntlet match against Penta, who he took out with a springboard, then a spear after dodging a Penta Driver. LA Knight was the next man out and Breakker also eliminated him with a spear after the pair brawled on the outside. "Main Event" Jey Uso was the third man out in the gauntlet and he immediately beat down Breakker and threw him out of the ring for a quick "YEET!" break with the crowd as the show went to commercial.

Uso was able to kick out of a Frankensteiner, then got a near fall with a spear of his own. Uso went up top, but Reed knocked him off the turnbuckle. Breakker got his third elimination off a spear on Uso, leaving Punk as the last competitor. He didn't even get his ring jacket off before immediately taking the fight to Breakker and dumping him outside of the ring. Punk countered a Frankensteiner and rolled through, almost pinning Breakker.