Dominik Mysterio Will (Finally) Defend WWE Men's IC Title Vs. AJ Styles At SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam.

Styles has spent weeks of "WWE Raw" shows pursuing the next opportunity at the champion, with Mysterio claiming that he had not been medically cleared by his personal doctor and thus avoiding his title defense booked against Styles at Night of Champions, as well as in subsequent weeks. That was until this week, as "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce forced Mysterio to undertake a WWE medical evaluation, with the expressed consequence that being cleared will see his title match with Styles confirmed.

Mysterio was featured prominently throughout the show leading up to the results of said evaluation, trying to avoid a watchful Styles while also getting involved in the Women's Tag Team Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Seemingly sensing the game was up and the title match announcement was on the way, Mysterio got the jump on things in a subsequent backstage segment; Pearce and Styles pushed for the results only to be told they had yet to be finalized, interrupted by Mysterio as he attacked Styles from behind – decking the medical official in the process.

The closing shot saw Mysterio standing over his challenger, telling him that they will meet at SummerSlam for his next title defense. Styles will be the third defense, following two failed attempts by Penta and AAA's Octagon Jr. since winning the title at WrestleMania 40.