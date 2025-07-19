Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa To Clash For Men's US Title In WWE SummerSlam Stipulation Match

Solo Sikoa will defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage at SummerSlam.

At the beginning of the show, Sikoa and his MFTs, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa, were purportedly involved in a vehicular collision – within storyline – and the finger had been pointed at Fatu. The "Samoan Werewolf" was taken in for questioning by the police, with it later being shown that he had been cleared of any suspicion and would be free to go; he and Jimmy Uso co-ordinated an attack on the group in the ring – just as Sikoa was gloating about getting Fatu arrested – taking out each of the MFTs to leave Sikoa alone. Fatu set him up in the corner with a steel chair over his head and neck, but Mateo entered the ring to make the save as Sikoa escaped.

As the United States Champion was retreating up the ramp, General Manager Adam Pearce emerged to lambaste Sikoa for trying to frame Fatu, announcing the cage match between them at SummerSlam as the police emerged once more. Pearce gestured them toward the ramp to get their man, while Sikoa laughed at the prospect of Fatu getting arrested again, only to be shocked as the police arrested him for the staged collision, drawing the segment to a close. At the time of writing, Sikoa is 21 days into his title reign having dethroned Fatu at Night of Champions. He completed his first defense of the title against Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, and looks to be making his second defense at the event on the first weekend of August.