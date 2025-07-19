WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match Added To SummerSlam 2025 Card On Smackdown

They are still not friends, but if things go their way in New Jersey, they could become champions. As of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are now officially due to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in New Jersey, during the WWE's first-ever, two-night SummerSlam event.

Flair appeared backstage on "SmackDown" to break the news of their title opportunity to Bliss, and reasoned that, while they did not win their recent tag title opportunity at Evolution, they also didn't lose. Therefore, Flair claimed, she met with Nick Aldis to persuade the general manager to grant the pair a title match at SummerSlam, and the match was made official. Bliss expressed a level of disbelief regarding Flair's pulls in WWE's administrative department, but Flair dismissively brushed her off before claiming that the two of them were still not friends.

Bliss and Flair challenged Perez and Rodriguez for the tag titles at WWE's recent Evolution event, but were uninvolved when Rodriguez hit Sol Ruca with a Tejana Bomb for the win. Evolution II marked Rodriguez and Perez's first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense as a unit, as Perez recently stepped in to the position to replace an injured Liv Morgan. As it stands, Bliss and Flair will be Perez and Rodriguez's second set of challengers. Bliss and Flair began working together in June, and their partnership has been well-received by fans.

Bliss and Flair's tag team match joins the rapidly expanding SummerSlam card, which currently include two world title opportunities, one between John Cena and Cody Rhodes and the other involving Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. A tag team match between Jelly Roll and Randy Orton (known collectively as RK-Roll) against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul is also scheduled for the event.