Backstage Report On Matches Planned For WWE SummerSlam 2025

Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the card for the first ever two-night WWE SummerSlam in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

Since WrestleMania 41, there's no doubt that WWE has been planning for the "Biggest Party Of The Summer," but injuries to top stars such as Liv Morgan and Seth Rollins have significantly impacted the lineup for the show, with Meltzer revealing original plans for the card.

Meltzer explained that John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship has always been penciled in as the main event match of night two, with GUNTHER vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship also being scheduled to headline the first night. That said, WWE has also considered adding a stipulation to Cena and Rhodes' match, while GUNTHER and Punk was expected to end with Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank contract. Meltzer also noted that Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker in a singles match was listed on the card.

Additionally, Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Title, as well as Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul were announced according to schedule. However, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship was originally slated for the event, but eventually WWE decided to have Lyra Valkyria challenge for the title instead. Elsewhere on the card, Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss, Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed, and Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Title—potentially inside a steel cage—were all listed as part of the initial rundown. Meltzer also revealed that a TLC match between several "WWE SmackDown" teams is scheduled to occur, with the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, the Wyatt Sicks, DIY, Andrade and Rey Fenix, Angel and Berto, and Fraxiom as possible contenders.