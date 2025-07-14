Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez Walk Out Of WWE Evolution Still Women's Tag Champs

Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are still Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating three other teams vying for their gold at Evolution. The champs bested the likes of "WWE NXT's" Sol Ruca and Zaria, "WWE Raw's" Asuka and Kairi Sane, and the "WWE SmackDown" team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The match was competed under rules where only two women were legal in the ring at one time and the competitors could make the tag to get into the match on anyone, not just their own teammate.

Sane and Perez started off the match, with Sane going right after the champion. The biggest pop of the match was when Flair was tagged in and "The Queen" took out the champions with a flying cross body before taking out Zaria and Ruca on the side. She then delivered a series of hard chops to Perez and Rodriguez. Perez tried to get a quick rollup on Flair, but she kicked out. Flair then hit a big spear to Perez, who also kicked out.

Ruca caught Flair with a Sol Snatcher, but ended up face-to-face with Bliss, who looked for a Sister Abigail. Ruca countered, but Zaria accidentally speared her partner. Rodriguez threw Bliss over the top rope to take out the Kabuki Warriors on the outside and Perez took out Flair with a dive. Rodriguez finally hit the Tejana Bomb to Ruca for Judgment Day to retain their gold.