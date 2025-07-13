Jelly Roll & Randy Orton Vs. Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre Added To WWE SummerSlam 2025

It is official: Jelly Roll's rumored in-ring WWE debut will see him team up with fourteen-time world champion Randy Orton to take on the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Despite an Orton victory at WWE's recent edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event," things did not go Orton and Jelly Roll's way, as a post-match attack from both Paul and McIntyre spoiled any celebrations the two might have planned. Interviewer Cathy Kelly caught Jelly Roll and Orton backstage, with Jelly Roll pitifully cradling his cheek, and asked the two men about the night's events.

Orton admitted that having Jelly Roll in his corner for his Saturday Night's Main Event match was a mistake. Orton attempted to take responsibility for Jelly Roll's injuries, but the popular country singer and rapper interjected. He asserted that he was a grown man, and claimed that McIntyre and Paul "greatly underestimated" him. Jelly Roll accused the two villains of labeling him as "soft," and expressed his desire to confront McIntyre and Paul. Orton offered his support, and laid down the gauntlet for a SummerSlam tag team match. Orton helped Jelly Roll to his feet, and with a firm handshake, the team of RK-Roll was formed.

News regarding Jelly Roll's in-ring debut at SummerSlam broke just days before his appearance on Friday's recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," where the country artist was first confronted by Paul. Orton initially inserted himself into Jelly Roll and Paul's animosities, and admonished "The Maverick" for his behavior. McIntyre took advantage of Orton's unawareness to level Orton with a Claymore, and align himself with Paul.

This is the third match scheduled for New Jersey's two-night SummerSlam spectacle, with King and Queen of the Ring winners Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill challenging for their respective brand's world titles already slated for the event.