Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria Add Stipulations To WWE SummerSlam Women's IC Title Match

Lyra Valkyria looks to challenge Becky Lynch one last time for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam, with stipulations set on Monday to ensure a concrete winner will be determined.

Lynch and Valkyria have been feuding since the former turned on the latter after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 40; Valkyria retained her Intercontinental title over Lynch at Backlash but lost a rematch at Money in the Bank, crowning Lynch the new champion. Valkyria further failed to regain the title in a triple threat also involving Bayley at Evolution, but beat Bayley in a Two out of Three Falls match during last week's "Raw" to become the new number one contender.

Lynch came out during this week's "Raw" to cut a promo before being interrupted by Valkyria, looking to set their match in stone for the upcoming SummerSlam event. She said that there had to be a definitive winner – with their singles saga currently 2-1 favoring Valkyria – and their bout had to be no disqualifications or count-outs, to which Lynch agreed. Lynch continued to implore Valkyria to respect the gravitas of the occasion, extending her hand out to be shook, but when Valkyria humored her she attempted to pull her challenger in for a blindsided attack; Valkyria saw the attack coming, catching her and delivering a Manhandle Slam to stand tall from the segment.